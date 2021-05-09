Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 20,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 556,568 shares.The stock last traded at $46.55 and had previously closed at $46.52.

The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Open Text has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Open Text by 68.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

