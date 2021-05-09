Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Earnings Results

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oportun Financial stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.80. 209,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $609.96 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.25. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $22.90.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

OPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $4,495,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.