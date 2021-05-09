OptionRoom Reaches Market Cap of $17.19 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 1% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00002465 BTC on exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $17.19 million and $306,105.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00069051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.01 or 0.00248348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.11 or 0.01226109 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00030856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.53 or 0.00779142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,245.08 or 1.00110143 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

