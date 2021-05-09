OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) PT Lowered to $20.00

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of OSUR opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.39 million, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 0.04. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

