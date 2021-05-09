Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

ORTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $675.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $11.17.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 133,533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

See Also: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.