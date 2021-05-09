O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CEO Gregory D. Johnson Sells 4,892 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $562.32 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $377.27 and a one year high of $564.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $520.11 and a 200 day moving average of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

