O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,960 shares of company stock worth $55,041,604. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $562.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.27 and a 52-week high of $564.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.70.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

