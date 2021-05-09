Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Shares of OSK opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $134.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.04.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,915. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,680,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 74.3% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $649,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

