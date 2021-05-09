Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Posts Earnings Results

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter.

NYSE OSG opened at $2.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. Overseas Shipholding Group has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 720,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $1,505,251.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,203,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,775,427.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 960,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,854 in the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.