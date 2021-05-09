Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 34,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OVV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.37.

Shares of OVV opened at $26.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.