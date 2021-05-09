Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ OYST traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 63,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,813. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $461.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of -0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

