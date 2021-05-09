PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 194,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PD. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of PD stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $360,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,934,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,989. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

