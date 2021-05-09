Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,116 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.4% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $773,911,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $184.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $335.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.51 and its 200 day moving average is $171.34. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

