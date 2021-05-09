Paragon Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. UMB Financial makes up about 0.8% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 635.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,507,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 712 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $56,333.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $181,422.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,897. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $98.18 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $99.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.