Paragon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. Kellogg accounts for 2.4% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $66.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

