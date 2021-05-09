Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $8.14 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 4.1% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 51.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 93,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 35,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

