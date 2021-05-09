Paragon Capital Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $253.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.99 and a 200 day moving average of $238.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.61 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

