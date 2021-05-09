Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Lifted to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRMRF. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from $11.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.91.

Paramount Resources stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.85. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.01 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 53.85%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

