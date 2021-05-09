Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,516 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 409.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

The Progressive stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $105.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

