Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $707,000 Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 312.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.59 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

