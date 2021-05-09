Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1,192.1% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 50,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 46,193 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 125,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $217.50 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.78 and a 200-day moving average of $168.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

