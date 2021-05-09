Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in International Business Machines by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $145.46 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.61 and its 200 day moving average is $125.58. The company has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

