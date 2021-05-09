Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.6% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 39,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 8,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $5,529,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Fiserv by 34.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 210,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,098 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.41.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $117.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

