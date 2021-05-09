Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given New $51.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PKIUF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKIUF opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. Parkland has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

