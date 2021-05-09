Particl (PART) Price Hits $2.91 on Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $28.43 million and approximately $28,915.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be bought for $2.91 or 0.00005002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012424 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00031511 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $966.64 or 0.01663728 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,805,573 coins and its circulating supply is 9,783,948 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official website is particl.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.