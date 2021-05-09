Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Invests $219,000 in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SkyWest by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 61,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,449,780.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

