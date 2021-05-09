Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 738 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. Moller Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 132,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.08 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $54.87.

