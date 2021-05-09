Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $417.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $417.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $416.78.

PAYC opened at $327.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.16, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software has a one year low of $233.27 and a one year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

