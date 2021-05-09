Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $184.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PCTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.56.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $168.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 149.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.80 and a 200 day moving average of $192.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Paylocity by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

