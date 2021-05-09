Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Paylocity updated its Q4 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.44. 312,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paylocity stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James cut their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.56.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

