Paytomat Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, Paytomat has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $213,850.54 and approximately $4,267.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00068584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00250098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 86.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $704.15 or 0.01212806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00031569 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.75 or 0.00778088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,113.23 or 1.00092531 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat. Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

