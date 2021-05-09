PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.28

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.277 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from PCCW’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

PCCWY opened at $5.93 on Friday. PCCW has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

