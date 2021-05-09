PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Issues Earnings Results

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 120,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,798. The company has a market cap of $125.37 million, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.25. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

