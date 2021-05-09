Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pearson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Pearson’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pearson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 513,877.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 724,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pearson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,913 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 618,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 66.2% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 583,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 232,538 shares during the last quarter.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

