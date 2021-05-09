Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Raised to $172.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $149.00 to $172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.29.

PEGA stock opened at $120.22 on Wednesday. Pegasystems has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $148.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -148.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,307 shares of company stock worth $1,637,696. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 44,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

