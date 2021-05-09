Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Announces Earnings Results

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $86.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.94. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

