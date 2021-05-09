PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

In other news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 133,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $7,754,887.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 426,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $26,437,743.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and sold 319,960 shares valued at $19,799,413. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

