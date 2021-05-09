PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Announces Earnings Results

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:PMT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.82. 546,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,356. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,982.00 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.21.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

