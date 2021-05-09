Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Raised to $321.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEN. Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $309.14.

PEN stock opened at $271.43 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $314.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,005.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Penumbra will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

