Peony Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $2,690.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peony has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00067608 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004313 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,706,498 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

