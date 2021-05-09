Peony Trading Up 3.5% This Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $1,555.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peony has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00068231 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004206 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,714,781 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

