Pepemon Pepeballs Trading 33.1% Higher This Week (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 9th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $551,573.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for $189.97 or 0.00327322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00088095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00066106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.53 or 0.00786621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00103817 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,258.42 or 0.09060564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.