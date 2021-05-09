Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 580,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,817. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

PRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.