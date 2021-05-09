Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.580-1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.58-$1.64 EPS.

Shares of PRDO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 580,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,817. The firm has a market cap of $845.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

