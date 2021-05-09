Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will report sales of $94.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.00 million and the highest is $96.00 million. Perion Network reported sales of $60.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $400.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.82 million to $401.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $456.11 million, with estimates ranging from $412.00 million to $472.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 223,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Perion Network by 393.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. 927,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,342. The firm has a market cap of $580.90 million, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

