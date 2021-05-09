Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Stock Price Up 10%

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) shares rose 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 2,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 90,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources stock. DAGCO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

About Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

