Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist started coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Personalis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.77 million, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. Personalis has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,194.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Personalis by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after buying an additional 268,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Personalis by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Personalis by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after buying an additional 234,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

