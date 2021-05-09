Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,644 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $34,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

