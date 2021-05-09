Pfizer Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pfizer in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of PFE opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.1% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,899,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89,086 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

