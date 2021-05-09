PGGM Investments Cuts Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,036 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 32,960 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.17% of Citrix Systems worth $30,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 10,290.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,105 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,477 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,888 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $121.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.84. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $90,700.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $642,733.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,126.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

